NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$14.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.58.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NVA stock opened at C$11.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.81. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$364.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.5939227 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.