Insight Folios Inc Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.84. 3,988,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.