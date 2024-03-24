Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$340.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$290.00 to C$340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$319.85.

BYD stock opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$206.30 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$302.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$270.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

