CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 22,629 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $82.70.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

