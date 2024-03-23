CX Institutional Acquires 21 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $545.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $551.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.61 and a 200 day moving average of $485.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

