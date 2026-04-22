Reviewing CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

XWELL has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVS Health has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares XWELL and CVS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -58.17% -352.37% -84.71% CVS Health 0.44% 11.31% 3.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.7% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of CVS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CVS Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for XWELL and CVS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 1 0 0 0 1.00 CVS Health 0 3 20 0 2.87

CVS Health has a consensus price target of $95.05, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given CVS Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVS Health is more favorable than XWELL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XWELL and CVS Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $29.21 million 0.32 -$16.99 million ($5.11) -0.23 CVS Health $402.07 billion 0.25 $1.77 billion $1.38 56.08

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVS Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVS Health beats XWELL on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc. provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment offers diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public but has transitioned to the CDC's bio-surveillance program; and provides marketing support through HyperPointe business to various health and health-related channels. The Napple Wax Center segment offers skincare and cometic products, as well as face and body waxing services. The Treat segment provides access to wellness services for travelers at on-site centers, consisting of self-guided yoga, meditation, and low impact weight exercises programs. The company offers its services through stores, kiosks, and online. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. The Health Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, specialty and mail order pharmacy, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services. It serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, CMS, plans offered on public health insurance, and other sponsors of health benefit plans. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products. This segment also distributes prescription drugs; and provides related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to care facilities and other care settings. It operates online retail pharmacy websites, LTC pharmacies and on-site pharmacies, retail specialty pharmacy stores, compounding pharmacies and branches for infusion and enteral nutrition services. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

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