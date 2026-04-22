3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3 billion-$25.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.2 billion.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a 12-month low of $130.36 and a 12-month high of $177.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

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3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on 3M from $205.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $888,798.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $446,558.75. This trade represents a 66.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting 3M this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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