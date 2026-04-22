3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3 billion-$25.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.2 billion.
3M Price Performance
MMM opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a 12-month low of $130.36 and a 12-month high of $177.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on 3M from $205.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $888,798.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $446,558.75. This trade represents a 66.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
3M News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting 3M this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q1 EPS of $2.14 topped the $1.98 consensus and rose ~14% year‑over‑year as margin gains and cost controls drove profitability improvements; adjusted operating margin expanded and management highlighted pricing and efficiency actions. 3M beats Q1 profit estimates on margin gains, maintains full-year outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated FY‑2026 guidance of $8.50–$8.70 EPS and roughly $25.3B revenue (range sits around Street expectations), signaling no downgrade despite Q1 one‑offs—this provides some stability but not an upside surprise. 3M Quarterly Profit Falls as 2026 Views Reiterated
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market optimism (reports of renewed U.S.–Iran talks) lifted risk appetite intraday, which can amplify moves in blue‑chips like MMM but is unrelated to company fundamentals. Markets Open Higher
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue was roughly in line to slightly below expectations (organic sales growth modest/slipped), removing top‑line momentum that would have supported a stronger rally. 3M’s Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Safety & Industrial Sales Increase Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS declined (one‑time items), and management noted some non‑recurring charges that pressured reported earnings and cash—this complicates headline comparisons and investor sentiment. 3M Reports First-Quarter 2026 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Ahead of Q1, Citigroup trimmed its price target to $166 from $175 (keeps a Neutral rating), which can act as a near‑term cap on upside from analyst desks. Citigroup Lowers 3M (MMM) Price Target Ahead of Q1, Keeps Neutral Rating
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Company Profile
3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.
3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).
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