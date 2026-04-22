TotalEnergies (TTE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $44.6539 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:40 AM ET.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, analysts expect TotalEnergies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1%

TTE opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

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About TotalEnergies

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TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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