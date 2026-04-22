Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Pablo Cagnoni Sells 18,667 Shares

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) insider Pablo Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 262,692 shares in the company, valued at $25,349,778. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Incyte Trading Down 0.7%

INCY opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $112.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85.

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Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INCY

Key Incyte News

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Incyte highlighted new Phase 3 tafasitamab data at the 2026 ASCO meeting, which could support future approval/label expansion and longer-term revenue upside for its oncology franchise. ASCO Tafasitamab Data

Incyte highlighted new Phase 3 tafasitamab data at the 2026 ASCO meeting, which could support future approval/label expansion and longer-term revenue upside for its oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Incyte entered a collaboration with Adagene to evaluate a combo therapy for colorectal cancer, broadening its clinical pipeline and partnership optionality in immuno-oncology. Adagene Partnership

Incyte entered a collaboration with Adagene to evaluate a combo therapy for colorectal cancer, broadening its clinical pipeline and partnership optionality in immuno-oncology. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets continue to flag Incyte as a value play given recent pullbacks versus fundamentals, which may attract value-focused buyers over time. Value Stock Note

Analysts and outlets continue to flag Incyte as a value play given recent pullbacks versus fundamentals, which may attract value-focused buyers over time. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital modestly raised its price target to $95 from $92 — a small analyst tweak that is unlikely to drive large moves but signals modest incremental confidence. RBC PT Raise

RBC Capital modestly raised its price target to $95 from $92 — a small analyst tweak that is unlikely to drive large moves but signals modest incremental confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Preview coverage notes Incyte is expected to report earnings growth next week, but some commentary suggests the company lacks the setup for a clear beat — adding short-term earnings uncertainty. Earnings Preview

Preview coverage notes Incyte is expected to report earnings growth next week, but some commentary suggests the company lacks the setup for a clear beat — adding short-term earnings uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst and media pieces are debating valuation after mixed returns; these discussions can temper momentum but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Valuation Assessment

Recent analyst and media pieces are debating valuation after mixed returns; these discussions can temper momentum but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Pablo J. Cagnoni, Incyte’s President & Global Head of R&D, sold 18,667 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan at about $96.50 (≈$1.8M). The disclosed sale reduced his ownership by ~6.6% and is being cited by traders as a near-term negative signal despite the 10b5-1 context. Insider Sale / SEC Filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Incyte by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

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Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

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