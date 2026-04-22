Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Jitendra Mohan Sells 325,693 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 20th, Jitendra Mohan sold 10,188 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $1,787,484.60.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jitendra Mohan sold 2,967 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $518,038.20.

On Friday, April 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 123,750 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $18,522,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total value of $20,723,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $191.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big customer momentum and industry headlines: coverage points to a large cloud/AI customer deal (linked to the Amazon‑Anthropic news cluster) that reinforces expectations for multi‑year revenue growth across Astera’s CXL/PCIe retimer products. Investors are pricing in follow‑on orders from hyperscalers. Why Astera Labs Stock Is Up Today

Big customer momentum and industry headlines: coverage points to a large cloud/AI customer deal (linked to the Amazon‑Anthropic news cluster) that reinforces expectations for multi‑year revenue growth across Astera’s CXL/PCIe retimer products. Investors are pricing in follow‑on orders from hyperscalers. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals: recent quarterly results showed +91.8% revenue growth and an EPS beat, and management set Q1 guidance (0.530–0.540 EPS). That earnings strength underpins analyst optimism and the “picks‑and‑shovels” AI narrative. Recent Earnings Report

Strong fundamentals: recent quarterly results showed +91.8% revenue growth and an EPS beat, and management set Q1 guidance (0.530–0.540 EPS). That earnings strength underpins analyst optimism and the “picks‑and‑shovels” AI narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and market positioning: pattern‑based traders and hedge funds are spotlighting ALAB (buy signals and hedge‑fund interest), which can amplify intraday moves but also increase volatility. These are momentum factors rather than new fundamental wins. Hedge Fund Darling

Technical and market positioning: pattern‑based traders and hedge funds are spotlighting ALAB (buy signals and hedge‑fund interest), which can amplify intraday moves but also increase volatility. These are momentum factors rather than new fundamental wins. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: CEO Jitendra Mohan sold ~325,693 shares on Apr 17 (~$56M) and another ~10,188 shares on Apr 20, and Director Stefan Dyckerhoff sold multiple blocks the same days. All sales were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers governance concerns but can still be perceived negatively by momentum investors. CEO Form 4 Director Form 4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 289.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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