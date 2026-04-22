Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CFO Jonathan Thayer Sells 111,111 Shares

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $1,321,109.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Venture Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

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Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Venture Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Venture Global by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Venture Global by 520.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Venture Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 273,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Venture Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,963,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Venture Global from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venture Global

Venture Global Company Profile

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Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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