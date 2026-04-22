Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Sells 1,250,000 Shares

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $4,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,971,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,923,867.39. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $5,929,500.00.

Pampa Energia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Pampa Energia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pampa Energia ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pampa Energia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energia by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energia by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 21.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

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Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

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