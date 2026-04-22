Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea Posedel Sells 8,787 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Rhea Posedel sold 8,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $843,727.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,343.52. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of AEHR opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $99.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.63 and a beta of 2.28.

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Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems News Roundup

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,920,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 469,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 642,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

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Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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