FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 217,827 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 217,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,178,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,327,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,029,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,536 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593,909 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,507,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,837,000 after buying an additional 112,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,556,000 after buying an additional 1,928,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,074,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,181,000 after buying an additional 941,459 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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