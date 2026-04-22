AriaAI Trading Down 31.5% This Week (ARIA)

AriaAI (ARIA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. AriaAI has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of AriaAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AriaAI has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AriaAI token can now be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78,044.57 or 0.99916335 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About AriaAI

AriaAI’s genesis date was August 21st, 2025. AriaAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,000,000 tokens. AriaAI’s official message board is medium.com/@playariagame. AriaAI’s official website is www.playariagame.com. AriaAI’s official Twitter account is @playariagame.

AriaAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AriaAI (ARIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AriaAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 312,277,777.98 in circulation. The last known price of AriaAI is 0.07642091 USD and is down -7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $24,942,112.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playariagame.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AriaAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AriaAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AriaAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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