SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,370 shares during the quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $61,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 230.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 584.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

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