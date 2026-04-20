Comparing Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A) & Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Jones Soda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina 8.16% 24.42% 8.53% Jones Soda -6.93% -54.88% -11.80%

Volatility & Risk

Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina $3.52 billion 1.08 $295.57 million $1.53 15.79 Jones Soda $25.30 million 1.25 -$1.78 million ($0.02) -13.67

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and Jones Soda”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Embotelladora Andina has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embotelladora Andina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina beats Jones Soda on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embotelladora Andina

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Embotelladora Andina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Jones Soda

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Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; food products; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

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