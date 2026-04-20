Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) versus Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Lion Finance Group and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Finance Group 32.24% 27.84% 3.83% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior 27.11% 14.85% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Finance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion Finance Group and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Lion Finance Group and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Finance Group $2.46 billion 2.43 $801.85 million $18.21 7.37 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior $836.85 million 2.51 $226.88 million $6.11 9.25

Lion Finance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior. Lion Finance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Finance Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lion Finance Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities. This segment primarily serves mass retail and affluent, and high-net-worth client segments. The SME Banking segment provides SME loans, micro loans, and consumer and mortgage loans; funds transfers and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for legal entities. This segment serves small and medium-sized enterprises; and micro businesses. The Corporate Investment Banking segment provides loans and other credit facilities, funds transfers and settlement services, trade finance services, and documentary operations support services; handles saving and term deposits for corporate and institutional customers; and offers brokerage services. The BNB segment provides retail and corporate banking services to clients in Belarus. Bank of Georgia Group PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing. The company also provides letter of credit comprising import and export letters of credit, and credit discounting and financing, as well as usance payable at sight; stand-by services; bank guarantees, including first demand and local guarantees; import and export documentary collection; irrevocable reimbursement undertaking; and canal tolls. In addition, it offers liquidity and investment solutions, such as time deposits, DDA accounts, Yankee certificate of deposits, and EMTN private placement services, as well as supply chain finance services. The company primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

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