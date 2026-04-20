Head-To-Head Analysis: Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) vs. Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY)

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC – Get Free Report) and Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Business and Masonglory, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business 1 1 0 0 1.50 Masonglory 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Business and Masonglory”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business $27.46 billion 0.26 -$26.00 million ($0.26) -133.73 Masonglory $21.10 million 0.35 $1.28 million N/A N/A

Masonglory has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Business.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business and Masonglory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business 1.41% 2.67% 0.51% Masonglory N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Brookfield Business shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Business beats Masonglory on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Corporation focuses on healthcare, construction, and wastewater services in the United States, Europe, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through three segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, and Industrials. The company operates 42 hospitals; offers construction services for office, residential, hospitality and leisure, social infrastructure, retail, and mixed-use properties; and provides nuclear technology services, such as fuel, maintenance services, engineering solutions, instrumentation and control systems, and manufactured components for nuclear power plants. It also engages in the collection, treatment, and distribution of water and wastewater to the residential and governmental customers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Masonglory

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Masonglory Limited is a subcontractor providing wet trades and related ancillary services to private and public sectors. Masonglory Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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