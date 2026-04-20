Reviewing ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD – Get Free Report) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Cars.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cars.com $723.24 million 0.86 $20.05 million $0.32 33.17

Profitability

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 2.77% 17.31% 7.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ARTISTdirect and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cars.com 1 3 4 0 2.38

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.76%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cars.com beats ARTISTdirect on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARTISTdirect

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ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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