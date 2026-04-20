Contrasting Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Electrovaya has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and Brother Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $67.96 million 6.80 $3.36 million $0.12 80.25 Brother Industries $5.76 billion 0.82 $361.54 million $2.88 12.78

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya. Brother Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrovaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya 7.07% 14.29% 7.33% Brother Industries 6.19% 7.84% 5.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electrovaya and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 2 2 1 2.80 Brother Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electrovaya currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Brother Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Brother Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Brother Industries

(Get Free Report)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

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