Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $8.65. Compass Pathways shares last traded at $9.2070, with a volume of 11,603,758 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Compass Pathways from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Compass Pathways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Compass Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Compass Pathways Stock Up 47.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $941.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.59). On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,529,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,013 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $7,890,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 47.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,698 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $6,926,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,900,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Pathways

(Get Free Report)

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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