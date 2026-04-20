ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.26. 14,850,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 45,445,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29.

ECR Minerals Stock Down 12.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.44.

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ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (0.06) EPS for the quarter.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Electrum Resources plc and changed its name to ECR Minerals plc in December 2010. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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