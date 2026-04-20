Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $75.31, with a volume of 7699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0706 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
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