CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$50.00 target price on shares of CAE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Trading Down 0.8%

CAE opened at C$36.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. CAE has a 52 week low of C$31.77 and a 52 week high of C$47.65. The stock has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.08.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.