Contrasting 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $49.61 million 2.04 $7.30 million $1.48 13.51 Blue Foundry Bancorp $49.07 million 5.60 -$11.91 million ($0.46) -28.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1st Colonial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Colonial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.4% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 14.71% 10.87% 1.04% Blue Foundry Bancorp -9.82% -2.84% -0.44%

Summary

1st Colonial Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

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1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

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Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

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