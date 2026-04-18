Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $1.92 million and $160.26 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000632 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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