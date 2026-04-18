Ultra (UOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.24 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $361.02 thousand worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,303.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00587524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00021165 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00013840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,814,313 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,621,852.4316 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.00620549 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $305,253.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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