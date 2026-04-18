Status (SNT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.94 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Status has a market capitalization of $49.31 million and $1.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,798,335,501 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,798,335,501.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01029286 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $3,535,335.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.