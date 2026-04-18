Ark (ARK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Ark has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $33.67 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000485 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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