Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.68. 1,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 219,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.07.

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Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLDR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,263,000 after acquiring an additional 831,613 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

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