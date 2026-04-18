BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.2490 and last traded at $0.2010. Approximately 4,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1967.

BT Brands Stock Down 12.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

BT Brands Company Profile

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BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

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