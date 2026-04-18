Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.58 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $10.58 million and $4.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000128 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.01068001 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $4,451,222.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

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