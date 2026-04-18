HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 31,210 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

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