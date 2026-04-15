Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys Shares of 65,964 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Tang purchased 516,439 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $7,224,981.61. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,845,939 shares in the company, valued at $165,724,686.61. This trade represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

AUPH stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 101.46% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.