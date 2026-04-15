Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Price Target to GBX 150

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 to GBX 150 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.33.

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SigmaRoc Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 131.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.27. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.74 and a 12 month high of GBX 152.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaRoc had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that SigmaRoc will post 9.1989319 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SigmaRoc

In related news, insider Peter Johnson bought 85,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 per share, with a total value of £100,035. Also, insider Jan Van Beek bought 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 128,197 shares of company stock worth $15,048,194. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SigmaRoc

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SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

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