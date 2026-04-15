Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,028 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,055 to GBX 1,028 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,086.33.

Get Entain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entain

Entain Price Performance

Entain Company Profile

ENT stock opened at GBX 567.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 520 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,031.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 572.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 692.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61.

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.