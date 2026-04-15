First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.9450, with a volume of 185653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $862.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.68.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,433 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $611,000.

About First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

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