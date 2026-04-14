Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 9,533 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Steadtrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

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Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.88. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.36. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECG

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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