Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) vs. Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Critical Analysis

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) and Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amrize and Heidelberg Materials”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amrize $11.82 billion 2.77 $1.19 billion $2.46 24.06 Heidelberg Materials $24.40 billion 1.61 $2.20 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Heidelberg Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Amrize.

This table compares Amrize and Heidelberg Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amrize N/A N/A N/A Heidelberg Materials N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Heidelberg Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amrize shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amrize and Heidelberg Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amrize 0 6 10 1 2.71 Heidelberg Materials 0 2 0 2 3.00

Amrize presently has a consensus price target of $64.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Amrize’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amrize is more favorable than Heidelberg Materials.

Summary

Heidelberg Materials beats Amrize on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amrize

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Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

About Heidelberg Materials

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Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates and ready-mixed concrete. Heidelberg Materials AG, formerly known as HeidelbergCement AG, is based in Heidelberg, Germany.

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