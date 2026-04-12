Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 47,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,335.16. This trade represents a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,931 shares of company stock worth $102,997,526. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Arete Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $910.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,144.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.04.

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Meta Platforms News Roundup

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Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2%

META opened at $629.83 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Profile

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Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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