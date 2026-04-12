Financial Comparison: Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) & Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS)

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) and Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Aerospace and Applied Visual Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace $62.03 million 10.03 $5.88 million $0.43 72.60 Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Park Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Visual Sciences.

Park Aerospace has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of 7.7, meaning that its stock price is 670% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Park Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Park Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park Aerospace and Applied Visual Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace 13.14% 9.28% 8.25% Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Park Aerospace and Applied Visual Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Applied Visual Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Visual Sciences is more favorable than Park Aerospace.

Summary

Park Aerospace beats Applied Visual Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Aerospace

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Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts. The company also provides specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles; and specially designed materials for radome applications. In addition, it designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies, and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. The company was formerly known as Park Electrochemical Corp. and changed its name to Park Aerospace Corp. in July 2019. Park Aerospace Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Westbury, New York.

About Applied Visual Sciences

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Applied Visual Sciences, Inc., a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology. It also provides Signature Mapping Detection System, an automated hardware-software laboratory solution used to operate various infectious disease applications through multi-threaded detection algorithms. In addition, the company offers Signature Mapping Tuberculosis Detection software, an automated hardware and software technology platform; and Signature Mapping Breast Cancer Detection, a breast cancer detection solution. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and indirect distribution channels worldwide. The company was formerly known as Guardian Technologies International, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. in July 2010. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

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