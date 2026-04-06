Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.22 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $4.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004622 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 47,513,180.77995132 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 0.25751261 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $4,261,145.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

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