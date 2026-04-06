MANEKI Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One MANEKI token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MANEKI has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MANEKI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,911.90 or 0.99797635 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00026311 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $852,415.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANEKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANEKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.