WAX Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. WAX has a market cap of $29.80 million and $1.14 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,911.90 or 0.99797635 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,581,142,146 coins and its circulating supply is 4,575,367,324 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. WAX has a current supply of 4,580,863,135.85165882 with 4,575,091,136.11789989 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.00645194 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $1,177,519.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

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