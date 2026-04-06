Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.28 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $6.28 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,053.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.08 or 0.00625356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00022616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 877,029,401 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin’s core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019. Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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