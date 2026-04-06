Head to Head Analysis: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -8.19% 8.30% 3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Infobird and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clarivate 3 5 0 0 1.63

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a consensus target price of $3.22, indicating a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Infobird.

Infobird has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infobird and Clarivate”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $8.71 million 0.60 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Clarivate $2.46 billion 0.67 -$201.10 million ($0.30) -8.58

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Infobird shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarivate beats Infobird on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

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Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Clarivate

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Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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