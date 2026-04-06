Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 95,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 876,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Sirios Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$134.52 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

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