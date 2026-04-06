Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 4527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -1.59.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

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Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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