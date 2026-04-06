FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 14,822 shares.The stock last traded at $95.2240 and had previously closed at $94.96.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

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FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 132,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 266.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter.

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The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

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