FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 14,822 shares.The stock last traded at $95.2240 and had previously closed at $94.96.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.
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